ST. LOUIS – Less than a week after spotlighting a mother of four’s problems at a rent-subsidized apartment in north St. Louis, the property owner has finally relented.

Torreese Valentine contacted FOX 2 after the pipes in her apartment burst, flooding the upstairs and downstairs of the unit. Ceilings collapsed in at least two rooms, and the flooding had left an awful stench in her home. She tried getting the owners to take care of the problems, but received no help.

After our first report aired, the building and health inspectors with the City of St. Louis went to the unit. They found sewage coming up from the pipes, as well as exposed wiring, a faulty kitchen sink, mold, mice infestation, and a host of other problems.

Ultimately, St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald made the decision to condemn the apartment.

As of April 30, the company that owns the apartment, JVL 16, which has offices in south St. Louis, moved Valentine and her four children into a hotel.

“So, the latest thing to happen is that I did end up getting into a hotel, and it’s so relaxing,” Valentine said. “I’m just so glad that me and me kids can relax now, since we’re actually comfortable and in a hotel, and our home is being fixed correctly”

Congresswoman Cori Bush’s office also got involved, and turned up the screws on the property owner and HUD to get Valentine and her children alternate living accommodations.

This weekend, the property owner, who previously said they would not rent Valentine a hotel room, did an about-face.

Valentine is grateful to all those who got involved.

“I mean, it’s surprising, but it had to be done,” she said. “Kids have to grow up in a good environment. That was not a good environment at all. I’m so glad that me and my kids are just able to be comfortable and able to play and feel at home “

The City of St Louis has given the property own a certain time period to come up with a plan to make the needed repairs. The city has asked HUD to stop making rent payments until the work is completed to the city’s satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Valentine hopes her case will prompt others to step forward when they have a problem.