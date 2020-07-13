Breaking News
You Paid For It: Grills St. Louis Alderman about the delay in passing the $63 million in coronavirus funds

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team makes some new discoveries about the holdup in passing legislation to help S.t Louis fight the Coronavirus Crisis.

The Cares Act passed the St. Louis Board of Aldermen this week. But the measure that was supposed to be fast tract took just over a month to get through the board.

Aldermen as well as the Office of Board President Lewis Reed had first pointed to Alderwoman Sharon Tyus as the culprit.

She’s the chair of the Rules and Engrossment Committee.

Legislation goes through her committee before being finally passed to make sure all is in order.

But after digging Investigator Elliott Davis discovered that the bill introduced on June 5th, didn’t get to Sharon Tyus’s Committee until June 26th.

