You Paid For It helps Fairview Heights woman collect long-overdue unemployment benefits

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Illinois residents are looking to FOX 2 for help after losing their jobs to COVID-19 and having a hard time getting unemployment.

One laid off healthcare worker waited six long months for unemployment before calling our You Paid For It team for assistance.

Judith Moore had been going around and around the unemployment office and the bank they used for six long months after getting laid off.

The state told her she had the money. Trouble is, they didn’t make a way for her to get too it, like giving her a debit card.

“I got a document saying I received a card I haven’t received a card,” she said in October. “No card, my funds just sitting there, other people receiving their card, and it’s going on six months for me now.”

It even took us a while to track down the right person at the Illinois Office of Employment Security to get the ball rolling.

“And I got it, too! Like I said, it’s not a million dollars. It’s not a million dollars but I got it,” Moore said.