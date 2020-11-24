You Paid For It helps Overland motorist who was a victim of DMV mistake

OVERLAND, Mo. – An Overland resident says the Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles put her in a bad spot.

Ketura Wash had registered her new car and paid the taxes. Not long after, she got a letter telling her she needed to register the car and pay the taxes.

Confused, she went to the DMV only to discover that a clerk made an error by putting in the wrong VIN number. That caused the license plates on her new car to be registered to her old one.

She found out when she got a notice from the Missouri Department of Revenue telling her to register her vehicle and pay the taxes – something she had already done.

Wash was frustrated after learning it would take 70 days to straighten out the problem.

She was fearful of driving around with the wrong tags on her car, not knowing what to expect if she were stopped.

Wash reached out to FOX 2’s You Paid For It team for help. After we got on the case, the department of revenue got moving. It didn’t take long to straighten out the mess.