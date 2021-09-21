You Paid For It: Here’s a look at crime in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS – St. Charles County has the area’s lowest crime rate.

That’s according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Uniform crime rates per 1,000 population for the end of 2020. The You Paid For It Team took a look at crime in St. Charles City and County.

St. Charles County had 20.72 per 1,000 people at the end of last year, St. Louis County had 33.01 crimes, St. Louis City had 88.39 crimes, Franklin County had 29.05 crimes, Jefferson County had 26.65 crimes.

Overall, crime was up just nine percent in the city of St. Charles, but there were no murders this year compared to two years ago.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said the reason is people wanted to live in a safe community and he credits the work of these police officers.

Approximately 70,000 people live in the city of St Charles, which has a police force of 116 officers. The chief said some 20 officers have been hired.

As for those arrested in St. Charles, 24 percent were from St. Charles City and 19 percent from St. Charles County, but the lion’s share of 45 percent was from St. Louis City and County.

The mayor said many started flooding into St. Charles during the pandemic. He said there are the troublemakers still hanging around.