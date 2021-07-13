You Paid For It: Investigation underway for disabled St. Louis woman being evicted

ST. LOUIS – An apartment for the disabled in north county is using an obscure clause to try and evict a disabled woman.

The clause requires that at least one of the family members in the apartment to have been disabled by 22 years of age to live there.

Tiffany Scheiber contracted diseases that left her on disability when she was 35 years old. She’s been living in the apartment complex since 2018.

She said the trouble started when she began speaking up for herself and other tenants about issues at the disabled apartments in Bellefontaine Neighbors in north county.

The apartment complex has filed eviction papers against her, citing, among other things, the age clause. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is investigating.

Fox 2’s Elliott Davis talked to the housing group that TIffany turned to for help.

The executive director of the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council said his group filed a complaint with HUD on Tiffany’s behalf.

Will Jordan said he had never heard the age clause that the complex used to try to evict a tenant. Tiffany said today she signed papers where HUD promised to dig into this deal.