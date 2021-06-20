You Paid for It: Jamestown Mall project dead in the water for now

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A project that’s already cost St Louis County taxpayers nearly $2 million is now dead in the water.

The Jamestown Mall project had been pushed by the St. Louis County Port Authority, which is part of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

They got a bidder for the abandoned 145-acre property, who wanted to make it into a commercial industrial area that would have a lot of truck traffic.

But Councilwoman Shalonda Webb said the idea is not going to fly with residents and she doesn’t like it either.

The county port authority said the opposition from the Councilwoman Webb leaves the deal dead in the water.

Back in 2017, former disgraced St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger bought all the parcels of property at the site, saying that would make it attractive to developers. That cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

The only got one bidder who wanted to make it a logistics center. Residents didn’t like it.

In 2020, yet another bid was put out. The same company was the only one to bid again, with the same idea that got the same reception.