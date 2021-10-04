You Paid For It: Landlord looks for rental assistance for tenant

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Our You Paid For It team answered the call from a landlord in Jefferson County struggling to get rental assistance for one of his tenants living in St. Louis City.

In this particular case, the tenant joined with the landlord to obtain those funds, only to hit with one road block after another.

The landlord said he’s been trying since May to get help from a state rental assistance program. He said the application was pulled two weeks ago because the state added more questions for him to answer.

Most governments, including the state and St. Louis City, have rental assistance money left over. One of the biggest challenges is getting that money to those who need it.

But there was a new twist to this story. After months of waiting, the state finally sent him the $6,000 he requested for the one tenant. There’s still the matter of getting future help for other tenants who find themselves in the same situation.

FOX 2 contacted Mayor Tishaura Jones’s office. Her spokesperson said people in need of renter’s assistance should call 2-1-1 or visit the Emergency Rental Assistance Program online.