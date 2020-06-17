Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 882 deaths/ 16,417 cases IL: 6,398 deaths/ 133,639 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

You Paid For It: Local merchant finally gets COVID-19 relief money from St. Louis City

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team shines a light on a problem that kept a small business from going after funds the city set aside to help businesses struggling with the COVID-19 crisis.

Cassandra Logan was hanging on by a thread in her southside resale shop. To make matters worse, the application for city COVID-19 funds said you could not apply if you had gotten help elsewhere through the federal government.

Cassandra got $1,000 from one of those federal programs, which she believed knocked her out of the box.

But after our You Paid For It report aired, the city had a change of heart. Cassandra will be able to apply for that city grant after all and so will other businesses that thought they were out of luck.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News