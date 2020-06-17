You Paid For It: Local merchant finally gets COVID-19 relief money from St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team shines a light on a problem that kept a small business from going after funds the city set aside to help businesses struggling with the COVID-19 crisis.

Cassandra Logan was hanging on by a thread in her southside resale shop. To make matters worse, the application for city COVID-19 funds said you could not apply if you had gotten help elsewhere through the federal government.

Cassandra got $1,000 from one of those federal programs, which she believed knocked her out of the box.

But after our You Paid For It report aired, the city had a change of heart. Cassandra will be able to apply for that city grant after all and so will other businesses that thought they were out of luck.