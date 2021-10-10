You Paid For It: Madison County struggling to get out of COVID red zone

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Madison County, Illinois is struggling to get out of the COVID Red Zone that it’s been stuck in for weeks.

At present, there are 225 COVID cases per 100,000 people. In June, there were just four cases per 100,000 people. Health officials are aiming for a return to that mark. They say the Delta variant is to blame for the explosion of cases.

Amy Yeager, a spokeswoman for the Madison County Health Department, says the Delta variant swept across Missouri and into the St. Louis metropolitan area, of which Madison County belongs.

Governments lifting various restrictions also helped the spread, she said.

While the number is still way too high, they’re seeing some hopeful signs. They say the cases per 100,000 has come down.

They’ve had a surprisingly low number of cases in school districts. They believe Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate has been helpful in that regard. Madison County Health Officials continue to emphasize that people should heed the precautions suggested by the CDC.