You Paid For It: Metro East mother says apartment is infested with insects; housing authority stands by treatment

BELLEVILLE, Ill.– A Metro East mother calls the You Paid For It Team. She says she and her children are living with an insect infestation in their apartment.

Their apartment is managed by the St. Clair County Housing Authority in Belleville. She lives in the old Centreville area and says she’s complained time and time again.

Exterminators were sent but she says the bugs kept coming back.

Elliott Davis and the You Paid For It Team contacted the Housing Authority Executive Director Larry McLean.

He first said he’d do an interview on this issue, but he later backed out.

Then in an email, he said he stands by how his staff has handled this tenant. He says right now he has no plans to relocate her which is what she’s asking.