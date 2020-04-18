You Paid For It: Metro making adjustments amid coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit is struggling under the weight of the coronavirus crisis. The agency is preparing to implement new changes on Monday.

It’s going to make changes on bus routes. The head of Metro Transit, Jessica Mefford-Miller, says some routes are getting more usage and others less. In response, Metro will add more service to some routes and cut service on those getting fewer riders.

Mefford-Miller says other measures are being implemented as well. New shielding is being installed on all 400 buses to better protect drivers from getting infected by passengers.

And Metro is now asking all riders to wear masks when getting on the buses and trains. Workers are already wearing them.

Metro’s own staff has gotten slammed by COVID-19. One worker, a transit driver, has died and 20 others have tested positive for the virus.

On any given day, just under 400 employees, are off work because of COVID-related reasons, either because of their own health or a family member’s.

Ridership is down some 50 percent since the crisis started. Still, Bi-State officials say the one thing they’re not contemplating right now is shutting down the transit system.