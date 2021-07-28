You Paid for It: Metro worker shortage

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Our You Paid for It Team has learned Bi-State Development Agency has cut back on Metro bus service because of a driver shortage.

All told, Metro is short about 150 drivers. Things have gotten so bad, they’re using managers to operate buses and trains.

Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach says service has been trimmed on some routes. Some passengers may have found themselves waiting a lot longer than they expected.

One bus passenger told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis that Bi-State didn’t do a good enough job getting the word out about the problem.

Roach says they’ve been doing everything possible to inform the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News