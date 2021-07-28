You Paid for It: Metro worker shortage

ST. LOUIS – Our You Paid for It Team has learned Bi-State Development Agency has cut back on Metro bus service because of a driver shortage.

All told, Metro is short about 150 drivers. Things have gotten so bad, they’re using managers to operate buses and trains.

Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach says service has been trimmed on some routes. Some passengers may have found themselves waiting a lot longer than they expected.

One bus passenger told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis that Bi-State didn’t do a good enough job getting the word out about the problem.

Roach says they’ve been doing everything possible to inform the public.