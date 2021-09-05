You Paid For It: Missouri opens a COVID Infusion Center in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Health experts speak about the new COVID Infusion Center in North St Louis. Although the northside is one of the areas with the highest number of COVID cases it was not the first to get the infusion center that provides treatment for people recently testing positive. There’s about a 15 percent positivity in minority areas, yet the first infusion center was opened in outstate Missouri.

The state is opening five infusion centers throughout Missouri at a cost of $30 Million Dollars. This center in North St Louis is scheduled to stay open for a month.

St. Louis Health Commissioner Dr. Frederick Echols says the center has treated about 20 people so far. He hopes to see a thousand before the month is over.

Affinia Health care is in partnership with the city to run the center. Senior Vice President Dr. Kendra Holmes says this is an essential element to help folks in this community deal with Covid-19.