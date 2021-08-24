You Paid For It: MoDNR questions water tower proposed in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is weighing in with questions about a controversial proposed million-gallon water tower in the city of Sunset Hills.

The agency is asking how close the proposed new water tower is to residents’ homes. Residents called Fox 2 about this deal last year. They were fighting to stop the project.

There’s a smaller tower behind their homes now that holds 250,000 gallons of water.

The new one would be twice as big and hold 1.5 million gallons of water. DNR says the tower has to be a certain distance from homes. The project needs the okay from DNR to proceed.

There have already been some changes since Fox 2’s Elliot Davis first reported on it. At first, the mayor and board of aldermen voted to give the water company the go-ahead.

Now, the board has done an about-face, signaling they no longer support the project. The proposed new tower would be 105 feet tall with a radius of 82 feet.

Pictured above is a portion of a letter from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources