You Paid For It: MoDOT hits pause on St. Charles County I-70 project after complaints

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is hitting the pause button on a $62 million project in St. Charles County that was highlighted in a recent You Paid For It report.

FOX 2 got the call for help from businesses and residents in St. Charles County about the Interstate 70 project between Cave Springs and Fairgrounds roads.

Tom Blair of MoDOT said he received 1,400 responses on its survey; a higher than usual number.

Merchants feared making the outer road one way could cause them to lose business as drive on past them. Residents fear a longer commute.

The response was enough to get MoDOT to halt the project and take in what the public was saying. They’ll take about three months the review the responses and include that in the recommendation to those firms who bid on the job. They still expect to start the job on time.