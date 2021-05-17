You Paid for It: MoDOT to spend $31.8M fixing problematic I-70 Wentzville curve

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The You Paid for It team is shining a light on one of the biggest problems facing motorists in St. Charles County. It’s the congestion in the one-mile stretch of Interstate 70 from the 70/64 interchange to Wentzville Parkway.

That stretch of interstate sees approximately 80 crashes a year. Around 87,000 vehicle a year come through the narrow stretch, about 13,000 trucks among them.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says something has to be done to solve the problem.

In the pre-pandemic days, lines of cars would stretch back miles.

There are a myriad of problems facing motorists driving through here, from the two lanes to the railroad bridge to narrow shoulders.

FOX 2 reached out to MoDOT. A spokesperson says they’ve earmarked $31.8 million to address the problem.

Most of the construction would not start until 2024 when the project is scheduled to be finished.