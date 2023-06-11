ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mother of four is facing a setback with the conditions at her at a rent-subsidized apartment in north St. Louis, more than a month after our You Paid For It team put a spotlight on the matter.

FOX 2’s investigation revealed so many problems in Torreese Valentine’s apartment that the St. Louis Building Commission condemned it.

Valentine temporarily moved out of the apartment. She and her children are now back in the unit, and facing some of the same issues. But this time, the St. Louis Health Department has told her it has no plans to act at the moment.

Valentine said the main problem is an insect infestation. She’s asked the health department come and take another look.

FOX 2 also notified the city health department about the new troubles.

The health department responded to FOX 2 in an email, saying they found no trace of a bug problem.

“Inspections performed by the City of St. Louis Department of Health at Thomas Street have failed to show evidence of a live infestation with insects, in multiple life cycle stages, or other sign of roach activity. This evidence is necessary to cite the property,” the email read.

That’s left Valentine frustrated.

“When the health department came out they told me, like, we can’t see but about two or three bugs,” she said. “I said, maybe you should send someone out here and nighttime, that’s when they’re the worst. Of course, if you come out during the day, early in the morning, you’re not going to see a thousand roaches crawling around.”

And there was more to the health department’s response in the email to You Paid For It: “The department of health also advised the tenant multiple times to remove droppings found during its inspection last month to prevent the attraction of new pests.”

Valentine said right after that discovery, she was moved into a hotel by apartment owners. When she came back after the problems were supposedly taken care of, the droppings were still there.

“I’m just tired of them trying to make me look like the bad person, cause I don’t want to live in a nasty, trifling environment,” she said. “I don’t want to live in a nasty apartment, so now you all trying to get on me for coming out and saying how I feel about it. Like, why am I in the wrong?”

Valentine said she’s going to continue battling to get better housing for herself and her kids.

She first called FOX 2 after the pipes burst, flooding the unit. There was mold in various parts of the kitchen, as well as an insect infestation.

After our report, St. Louis sent inspectors from the health department and the building commission. The landlord was given time to make repairs and Valentine was moved back in. She’s also been getting help from the office of Congresswoman Cori Bush, who has been putting pressure on both the apartment own and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).