You Paid For It: Mother of six with bug infestation now moving into new home

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2’s You Paid For It Team is getting results for a mother of six who has been living in an apartment on Missouri Avenue in South St Louis with a horrific bug infestation. She’s now going to move to a new home.

It’s a situation that agencies, including the St. Louis Housing Authority, have known about for months.

The Housing Authority pays $1,200 a month of tax dollars for the family to live in an apartment where there’s a colony of dozens of bugs clustered in the ceiling, and many of them scamper across the floor.

Latoya Dixon called You Paid For It after she said she got nowhere getting action from officials including the Housing Authority.

Fox 2’s Elliott Davis got on the case and showed the horrible conditions in which she lived in a report that aired on Monday.

The head of the St. Louis Housing Authority Alana Green said her agency gave Dixon a voucher to move elsewhere. Trouble was that Dixon could not find a place that would take her and her kids.

Elliott Davis called HUD for help on this deal. He got an email from the Biden Administration’s HUD Spokeswoman in Washington D.C.

”HUD’s number one priority is the safety and health of those who live in HUD-assisted housing. Our Department is concerned any time we learn of reports of unsafe conditions. We are in the process of investigating these reports,” the statement reads.

Dixon said she just got the call that the apartment she’s moving to has had the final inspection and that she may be able to move as soon as tomorrow.

The irony is that this was the same apartment she was told she couldn’t have something that changed after the You Paid For It Team got involved and turned up the heat on the Housing Authority.

Below is a statement from St. Louis Housing Authority Executive Director Alana Green:

“The St. Louis Housing Authority has been working with Ms. Dixon since she reported the issue with bugs in her apartment in late September. As you know, the unit in question is neither owned nor managed by the St. Louis Housing Authority. The SLHA made the landlord aware of the bug problem and it is their responsibility to resolve it. Ms. Dixon was originally given a voucher by the SLHA in August that allowed her to move to a different unit of her choosing. We understand that Ms. Dixon has found a new unit and she is working with the landlord to finalize her move. We continue to work with her to help her expedite her move and resolve this problem.”