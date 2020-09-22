You Paid For It: Mother says university didn’t do enough to inform, protect her son from virus

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – An upset St. Louis parent called the You Paid For It after sending her son off to college only for him to catch COVID-19.

Rochelle Daughrity said Missouri Southern State University didn’t let her son, Larry, know they had put his two suitemates on quarantine after they showed symptoms for coronavirus.

The Daughrity family is upset that the school didn’t warn them until it was too late.

The suitemates eventually tested positive for COVID-19. Larry later came down with symptoms and tested positive too. He’s now in isolation.

FOX 2 reached out to the university and a spokesperson said they would not move a student into living quarters with people on quarantine or who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Larry said he’s feeling better and hopes he’ll soon be out of isolation.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News