You Paid For It: New phase of Metrolink security coming

ST. LOUIS–The You Paid For It team has learned that Bi-State is rolling out the newest phase of an ongoing security plan designed to try to make the troubled system safer.

The agency will focus on the actual stations in particular, blocking access to those without a ticket.

President and CEO Taulby Roach told Elliott Davis one of the things being considered are turnstiles at the stations to make it harder for those without tickets to get onto the platform. Guards could also be stationed by the entry gates.

Metro is ready to put out bids for enhanced security cameras and is bringing more security officers on board.

Metro has been rocked by violence such as the killing of one of its security guards at the Delmar Loop Station. Another guard was pushed off the platform of the Fairview Heights Metrolink Station and suffered serious injuries.

The agency has been losing money in part because of crime on the system that frightens away potential passengers.