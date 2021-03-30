You Paid For It: Normandy superintendent on the hot seat

NORMANDY, Mo. – An embattled north St. Louis County school superintendent says he has no plans to step down. Normandy Schools Collaborative Superintendent Marcus Robinson is under fire from some north county community and political leaders.

Robinson is getting a $215,000 salary even though he doesn’t have a superintendent’s certificate, which he needs for the job.

Without that, the provisionally-accredited school district cannot receive full accreditation.

On Tuesday, about a dozen leaders held a news conference calling on Robinson to go. They also called for the state to remove Sara Foster, the head of the Normandy School Board that hired him.

Robinson says he’s worth the money.

He says he doesn’t plan to resign and will stay and continue his job of resurrecting the failing school district.

Robinson says he’s unsurprised that the school board hired him for the job, adding that his salary is about what the other superintendents are making.

FOX 2 reporter Elliott Davis pointed out those superintendents have all the right certification. Robinson says he’s working on his.

So far, the movement against Robinson appears to be gathering steam.

The Missouri Board of Education told FOX 2 it’s holding a meeting on April 13 and the Normandy Schools Collaborative will be on the agenda.