You Paid For It: O’Fallon councilwoman accused of private investigation; city hold impeachment hearing

O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Missouri City Council held an impeachment Thursday night to determine if one of the council members should be ousted.

Councilwoman Katie Gatewood is accused of launching her own investigation of a new police chief without authorization. The chief has since left.

Gatewood spoke with Fox 2’s Elliott Davis and told him the whole thing was a waste of taxpayers’ money. The hearing could cost O’Fallon some $60,000 before it’s all over. Council President Pro Tem Dave Hinman said the council is obligated to investigate the issue.

O’Fallon hired a law firm to handle the case and act as a special prosecutor. The hearing lasted about an hour. It was adjourned after the defense accused some of the councilmen of being biased against Gatewood and said they should recuse themself.

The city’s attorneys will have time to respond and the hearing will resume at a later date.