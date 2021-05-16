You Paid for It: Parent fumes over state assessment testing for kids during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Some local parents are upset over their children having to take MAP Tests.

The tests measure student progress and school district performance. Missouri didn’t have to administer the tests last year because we were in the grips of the pandemic. However, the federal government is ordering that the tests be done this year.

One parent contacted our You Paid for It team with concerns about her fourth-grade daughter. She says the kids have been through enough and don’t need to deal with state testing again.

FOX 2 reached out to Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven, head of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. She says the feds are requiring the states to take the assessment tests this year. But here in Missouri, the test results won’t count against the student, the teacher, or the school district.

About 500,000 students are taking the tests in June.

Vandeven says this will give the state strong data to use in educating kids in the aftermath of this pandemic.