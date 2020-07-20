You Paid For It: Questions Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed over his push to privatize Lambert Airport

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team sat down with St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed to question him about his legislation to send a measure to voters that would force the City of St. Louis to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Right now, Reed’s bill is stalled because he may not have the votes needed to pass it.

Reed says his bill would require a private company to put up a billion dollars up front and that money could be used to address pressing city needs.

But privatization opponent Alderman Spencer says we’d be better off not handing over your airport for decades. She calls Reed’s bill a special deal for special interests. She tells how they stand to gain 10’s of millions of dollars if this deal is passed.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News