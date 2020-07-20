You Paid For It: Questions Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed over his push to privatize Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team sat down with St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed to question him about his legislation to send a measure to voters that would force the City of St. Louis to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Right now, Reed’s bill is stalled because he may not have the votes needed to pass it.

Reed says his bill would require a private company to put up a billion dollars up front and that money could be used to address pressing city needs.

But privatization opponent Alderman Spencer says we’d be better off not handing over your airport for decades. She calls Reed’s bill a special deal for special interests. She tells how they stand to gain 10’s of millions of dollars if this deal is passed.