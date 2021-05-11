You Paid For It: Raw sewage backs up into East St. Louis homes

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St. Louis residents called the You Paid For It team after raw sewage would back up into their home whenever it rained.

The problem is that the city didn’t clean out the sewers and residents are left to pay the price.

It’s affecting everyone on the block. Michael Battle, who lives on Vieuxcarre Drive with his niece, described how the sewage backs up even into the shower. They also described the awful stench.

Residents say they’ve called city hall time and again for help but got nowhere. They’re not alone. Neighbors also tell of calling for help but getting nowhere.

FOX 2 reached out to Mayor Robert Eastern, who promised to investigate and get to the bottom of the problem.

Eastern ordered the city’s public works department to get moving and the sewer was cleaned out and the problem solved, much to the relief of grateful residents. They no longer have to worry when it rains.