You Paid For It: Reaction to State Board of Education’s mandated changes to Normandy Governing Board

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri State Board of Education has ordered the addition of two more members to the Governing Board overseeing the Normandy Schools Collaborative, increasing the panel from five to seven members.

Under a proclamation approved Thursday, the Normandy panel must meet within the next two weeks to reorganize and elect new leadership.

There have been weeks of protests by North County leaders demanding that state replace the President and Vice President of the Board. Those making those demands had also recommended that the state appoint Mike Jones and William Humphrey to the Normandy board. The state decided to accept that option. Humphrey is a previous board member for the Normandy School District, and Jones is a former member of the State Board.

As for the controversial Superintendent, the newly-constituted board will grapple with that.

The old board raised the ire of North County leaders when it hired William Robinson for $215,000 even though he didn’t have a Superintendent’s Certificate. Normandy cannot win back full accreditation until it has a superintendent with a certificate.

