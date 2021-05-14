You Paid For It: Reconstituted Normandy school governing board elects new leadership

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–After weeks of protests by top North St Louis County leaders, change has come to the top of the governing board for the Normandy Schools Collaborative.
The troubled school district is only provisionally accredited.
This week, the governing board met for the first time since the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Board expanded Normandy state-appointed board from 5 to 7 members. In that meeting, the governing board elected William Humphrey to replace Sara Foster as President, and also elected a new Vice President. The two voted out of their leadership positions are still on the board.
The North County Mayors, clergy and others were demanding the change at the top of the School Board and they’re calling for the removal of a controversial superintendent, Marcus Robinson, who doesn’t have all the right credentials for the job. He lacks a Superintendent certification but is still paid $215,000. That’s had leaders screaming and demanding that the School Board that hired him to get rid of him.