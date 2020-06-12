Breaking News
You Paid For It: Residency rule revocation advances out of St. Louis aldermanic committee

ST. LOUIS – The effort to give St Louis City workers the right to live outside the city and still keep their jobs advanced Friday.

The issue of the residency rule passed an aldermanic committee this week and was sent to the full St. Louis Board of Aldermen for a second reading today. It must clear another big vote before it goes to the general public for a vote.

At present, city workers must live in the city if they work for the city government. They must move to the city if they get a job here.

Among other things making it hard to hire more police officers and the city has a big shortage of officers. Many prospective candidates don’t want to move here.

The city says it’s short more than 100 officers.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro is sponsoring the current effort and hopes to get the measure through the board of aldermen in time to go on the November ballot.

