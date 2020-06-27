Breaking News
You Paid For It: Results for a woman who went months without unemployment checks

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A north St. Louis County resident is well on her way to getting her unemployment checks after 15 weeks of waiting.

Kateri Frisch called the You Paid For It team and we spotlighted her case Monday night. She had exhausted her savings after waiting so long. Her husband’s hours had been cut in half.

Fox 2 News called the Missouri unemployment office to get the ball rolling. After airing this story on Monday, we called for backup and Congressman Lacy Clay’s office weighed in to help.

Frisch said she’s been getting calls daily since our story aired on Monday. She’s been told she’ll get her unemployment that she’s been waiting for a long time.

Congressman Clay said his office has since been flooded with calls from Missourians who haven’t gotten their unemployment.

Clay said this is one of the states that was caught unprepared by the coronavirus crisis. He said the unemployment office didn’t have enough workers and the computers were not up to the snuff to handle such a heavy load.

