You Paid For It: ‘Save Heritage Homes,’ residents plead with St. Charles County to help fix neighborhood problems

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Residents of Heritage Subdivision near St. Peters descended on the St. Charles County Council to get help on serious problems affecting the neighborhood.

Some serious problems include a house that’s sinking, which has caused damage to nearby homes, a stormwater sewer that has been broken for a year without being fixed, and plus, there’s a horrendous water run-office problem impacting the neighborhood.

More than 100 people showed up for the council meeting with several speaking and asking the Council for help dealing with the problem.

Fox’s Elliot Davis spoke with St. Charles County’s highest elected leader County Executive Steve Ehlmann for the first time about the issues.

Ehlmann said the county would do everything legally within its power to help residents. He added that the county did face some limits but he would do everything possible.

Many of the residents say the county has fallen down on the job. The county condemned the sinking house more than a year ago but it still hasn’t been torn down, and it continues to create problems as the soil gets weaker.

Ehlmann says the county may end up having to tear down the house at the end of the day. He also said officials would work with the homeowner’s association to see what could be done about the other troubles at Heritage.