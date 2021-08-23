You Paid For It: School districts face bus driver shortages

AFFTON, Mo. – The Affton School District in south St. Louis County is coping with a shortage of school bus drivers by slashing routes.

As many as 800 students will be affected.

A parent called FOX 2’s You Paid For It team after he was told by the district that they couldn’t pick up his kids because of the shortage.

The district normally has around 10 drivers but now it just has five.

The parent says he only got about a week and a half notice before the start of school and has been forced to scramble.

FOX 2 contacted district officials, who said they were trying to hold off as long as possible in hopes of finding a solution.

Affton isn’t alone in this problem of a driver shortage. Other districts like Parkway are having the same problem of not enough drivers to transport students.