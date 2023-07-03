ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A senior citizen in north St. Louis County contacted our You Paid For It team when she could not get the help she needed from her town officials to fix her air conditioning.

Dana Woods’ central air unit went out. She knew the City of Pine Lawn had gotten some $600,000 in ARPA pandemic funds. She figured some of that money would be used to help seniors survived the heat, especially since those in this African American community were dealing with the most health issues in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

But Woods says her calls for help fell on deaf ears.

“And I can’t get any help from Pine Lawn. They were saying they were going to get back to me and they never did,” she said. “They had funds, they had got grants from the government, and so forth. I don’t know if they issued it out or gave it to the people that they know. I didn’t get anything.”

FOX 2 contacted Pine Lawn Mayor Terry Epps for answers. He insisted on meeting us at Dana Woods’ home instead of city hall. She was home when Mayor Epps arrived.

Elliott Davis said:” Since you got the mayor here what do you want to ask him about the money for the air conditioner!

Woods explained nobody in city hall has been able to help her and inquired about using the pandemic stimulus funds.

“It’s a restricted fund that we’re using,” Epps said. “…We’ve used 90% of that fund to pay our police department.”

The mayor went on to explain that the federal government has guidelines on how that money can be spent, and it must be documented.

However, Mayor Epps promised to locate resources to assist Woods, and “find someone that can help here out.”