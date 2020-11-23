You Paid For It: Small business says they’re paying unfair taxes amid COVID crisis

ST. LOUIS – Many small businesses say one of the unfair expenses for them in this coronavirus crisis is having to pay the same amount of some taxes when most were shut down for months at the beginning of the crisis.

Restaurants and bars are still limited in occupancy and hours of operation. Some business owners who spoke with FOX 2 say adjustments should be made to the taxes to account for the fact that they have not been able to make as much money.

Cassandra Logan of Logan’s Kids says she’s barely keeping her head above water and the taxes are a burden.

We spoke with Alderman Joe Vaccaro, who agreed with the business owners. He says some accommodations should be made for small businesses that were forced to close or were hit with other restrictions. He said the St. Louis Board of Aldermen does have the power to act and make a change that would last through the remainder of the pandemic.