You Paid For It: Some Lincoln County parents struggling with kids’ virtual education

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Parents contacted from the Lincoln County R3 School District contacted our You Paid For It team about their struggles with virtual learning.

Some told us it’s hard to manage, especially those with more than one child. They say assignments are often hard to get and easy to miss. 

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis spoke with parent Ashley Key, who said her kids’ grades were suffering.

Elliott also talked to Superintendent Mark Penny, who said they’re doing everything possible to make the process as understandable as can be. He admits there are issue but believes the district is making progress.

Key also said progress is being made but says more improvements are needed.

Penny said the district has spent up to $3 million on equipment to make things work smoothly. The district has set up a virtual academy and a website to get information to parents.

The superintendent said there are frequent surveys to get feedback from parents.

Parents are able to send their kids to full time in-school or full-time virtual. Approximately 1,700 kids are in the virtual program.

Key said she’s switching her kids to in-school learning next semester. 

