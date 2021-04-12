You Paid For It: St. Charles County family says state put a lien on their house over unemployment funds

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St Charles County family called FOX 2’s You Paid For It team after the Missouri Labor Department slapped a lien on their house and demanded they repay $12,000.

The state says they were overpaid pandemic unemployment funds thru no fault of their own.

But Missouri wants the money repaid. The lien letter also threatens to garnish Michelle Essary’s wages.

When the COVID crisis hit, Michelle was laid off from her job with a school district in St. Charles County. She never had an inkling that anything was wrong until she got a letter back from the state demanding repayment of the money.

The You Paid For It Team contacted the labor department. We got back an email saying they were looking into the matter. Just days later: a small victory for the family when the state said they were lifting the lien and would allow her to appeal the decision.

Approximately 46,000 Missourians are being hit with demands to repay overpayments of the pandemic funds that come to about $150 million.

The Missouri House of Representatives passed a measure 157 to 3 to forgive the repayment of federal money. Some state senators want to forgive state and federal funds.

A stumbling block has been Missouri Governor Mike Parson, who first said he wanted all the money repaid. He may be softening where the repayment of the federal funds is concerned but that still leaves the state money.

Right now, a lot of stress for a lot of Missouri families like the Essarys in St Charles County staring at the prospect of having to repay thousands of dollars for something that wasn’t their fault.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News