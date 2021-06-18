You Paid for It: St. Charles County residents anxious over future of I-70 project

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.– Yet another delay for residents in St Charles County on a MoDOT road project they say threatens their livelihoods.

MoDOT is doing a $60 million 4-mile project to improve I-70 between Cave Springs Road and Fairgrounds Road in St Charles County.

Right now the outer road along I-70 is two-way traffic. Business depend on all those motorists. Part of the project could involve making the outer road one way.

Merchants fear that would choke off business and residents say it could make it harder to get to their homes.

After my first report, MoDOT said it would study the issue and the response of the citizens. After wrapping up that study, MoDOT’s District Engineer Tom Blair told Elliott Davis they decided to keep the option of making the outer road one-way.

Companies will bid on the job and decide how best to proceed. There’s a chance the companies could decide to keep the outer road two-ways because of all the community opposition.

But no one is sure of that. Right now anxious residents have a lot longer to wait for an answer.

MoDOT says a decision won’t come until around February of 2022.