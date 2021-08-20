You Paid For It: St. Charles County residents, business owners voice opposition to proposed MoDOT project

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation got an earful on a MoSot project in St Charles County that’s drawing opposition from hundreds of people.

MoDOT held a meeting with residents who voiced their disapproval of part of a project to improve Interstate 70 from Cave Springs to Fairgrounds Road.

Part of the project calls for changing the two-way outer road to one way. Businesses worry that will make it tougher for customers to get to their establishments. Residents fear a longer commute.

In December, residents contacted Fox 2 for help in spotlighting their cause. MoDOT has a $62 million project on Interstate 70.

The head of MoDOT in St Louis, Tom Blair, says that MoDOT has changed the focus of the project as a result of all the feedback from citizens, although he’s still not ruling out a one-way outer road.

