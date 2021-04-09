You Paid For It: St. Charles Mayor discusses turnaround in COVID positivity rate

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer talked to the You Paid For It team about the changes in his city over the past few months.

Months back, St. Charles was in a battle against a high COVID positivity rate of around 25% in January.

The Mayor points out huge progress since that time with the positivity rate down to 6.9%

St. Charles never had a mask mandate. Instead, it worked with the local Chamber of Commerce which got its members to require masks and social distancing in their establishments.

Another problem gave officials sleepless nights months back. Because of restrictions in St. Louis City and County, many flocked to St. Charles for entertainment.

Before the surge, they had 3,600 on Main Street with the numbers swelling to six and seven thousand people late at night.

St. Charles implemented a ban on nightclub activities like live music and dancing. The Mayor says that seems to have done the trick as they are not seeing serious issues on Main Street.

The Mayor has yet to say when he’ll lift the ban on nightclub activities.