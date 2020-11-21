You Paid For It: St. Louis Convention Center revenue plunges while officials push on with expansion

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It team obtained documents showing the dramatic loss of the St. Louis Convention Center revenue through the end of Sept.

The hotel tax that pays convention center bonds is down 83.5 percent.

There are almost no conventions at the facility and operating funds have dried up at the facility that laid off their workers.

Even with the dramatic drop in revenue, officials are pushing forward with plans for a 210 million dollar expansion of the convention center.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said they still must bring the convention center up to modern standards despite the COVID crisis.

Taxpayer watchdog Tom Sullivan called it a bad deal for taxpayers.

Sullivan said with financing charges, the amount spent on this deal will be more like $480 million dollars.

Sullivan doesn’t think the expansion will deliver the number of jobs and revenue to justify the high cost.

The Convention Center Executive Director Kitty Radcliff wouldn’t talk to the You Paid For It team.