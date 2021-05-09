You Paid For It: St. Louis County Council asking state government for audit of federal COVID funds

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council is asking Governor Mike Parson to request State Auditor Nicole Galloway to investigate the spending of last year’s federal COVID funds.

The county received $173 million and County Executive Dr. Sam Page got control over the spending after the council majority voted to give up its oversight.

Many mayors and other officials weren’t happy with what they called a slow process of rolling out the money to those in need. They now want the state auditor to get the bottom of the spending to see if there were any irregularities.

Thus far, Governor Parson has not said if he will request such an audit.

The Page administration has been accused of moving too slow in setting up COVID testing centers in north St. Louis County at the beginning of the pandemic. Also, Page was accused of being too slow getting needed fund to small business and to municipalities.

Councilman Mark Harder said an audit is the only sure way to get questions answered about whether or not the money was spent correctly.