ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The chairwoman of the St. Louis County Council admits cutting a $41 million budget deficit won’t be easy.

Council Chair Shalonda Webb says, for the first time, all sides are coming to the table to sort things out.

Top county leaders, including County Executive Sam Page, will meet this week to tackle the problem.

The council thought it had already made a major dent in the problem when it eliminated about 375 positions. They thought that would result in a $20 million savings. However, it turned out that the budget director had already counted those savings.

But what would those cuts mean for residents? Webb says officials will try to make the cuts without effecting services to citizens. She did say each department would likely have to trim their respective budgets.