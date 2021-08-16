You Paid For It: St. Louis County defends opposition to mask mandate

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days and colleague Shalonda Webb are on the hot seat because of their opposition to a mandatory mask mandate. Much of the criticism is coming from some in the Black community.

Days says she’s not against masks and wears one herself. But she didn’t like Councilwoman Lisa Clancy’s bill because of the criminal penalties attached to it.

“It had a penalty that allowed for a misdemeanor, which means people can be incarcerated for up to a year,” she said. “And I believe a fine, I think it’s $1,000—not really sure about that, but it’s a fine—so that is not accept in my community.”

The mask mandate put in place by County Executive Sam Page was voted down. A measure by Lisa Clancy was voted down too.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued to block the Page administration’s order. They won a preliminary injunction. The court will hear the case on Tuesday.