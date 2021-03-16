You Paid For It: St. Louis County mother gets help placing her child in school for in-person learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Many parents throughout the St. Louis area are clamoring to get their kids away from virtual education and back in the classroom.

One St. Louis County mother called FOX 2 saying her third-grade son was being unfairly kept out of in school even though classes hadn’t started.

Essence Wren says the Riverview Gardens School District sent a survey and made a phone call asking parents if they wanted virtual education or in-person learning in the classroom.

Wren says she never got those notices. When she went to the school she was told she was out of luck. She went to the superintendent’s office only to hear the same answer.’

She then contacted FOX 2 and our You Paid For It team.

We called not only the superintendent’s office for answers but also the Missouri Education Department in Jefferson City, asking them to take a look at the matter.

Just days later – good news from the school district. They acknowledged the complaint from Wren and said her son would be allowed to attend in-person learning in the classroom after all.

Wren says she’s pleased how everything turned out.