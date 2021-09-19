You Paid For It: St. Louis County passes vaccine mandate for county employees

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council recently passed a measure requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for county workers. Those who don’t want to take the shots must take regular testing.

Before this, the Republican members on the council were able to block mask mandates because of the support of two African American councilwomen: Council Chair Rita Days and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.

But forces within the Black community started pressing the two to support mandatory measures. They did so by backing the mandatory vaccine.

Republican Tim Fitch told FOX 2 he opposes mandatory vaccines because it takes away a worker’s right to decide whether he or she wants the shot or not and puts the decision in the hands of the county to decide.

Fitch is proposing legislation he says would help those who suffer ill effects from the shots: the county paying health care costs, and the county paying out a million dollars if someone dies from the vaccine.

Affinia Healthcare Senior Vice President Dr. Kendra Holmes says we’ve used mandatory vaccines all throughout the nation’s history and now is no different.

At present, Chairwoman Days is opposing Councilman Fitch’s legislation.