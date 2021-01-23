You Paid For It: St. Louis public safety employees only getting vaccine through donations so far

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Hundreds of St Louis City Police, Fire, EMS and other Public Safety workers got COVID-19 vaccines Friday.

About 400 shots were given even as St Louis is struggling to get its hands on vaccines.

So far it hasn’t received any doses from the State of Missouri. The vaccines given Friday were donated by Affinia Healthcare, which just received its allotment from the state of Missouri.

Other area hospitals have also donated vaccine supplies to the city.

The city’s Acting Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols is lamenting the slow pace of the rollout and says St. Louis should receive nearly 4,000 doses next week. In all about 750 of the city’s public safety workers have been vaccinated so far, but that’s just a fraction of the roughly 3,500 employees in the city’s public safety workforce.

While some 60 percent of that workforce has indicated it does not the vaccine, which is voluntary, Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says it’s critical to get all the public safety workers vaccinated because of all those who have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Officials say they will try hard to convince the rest to take the vaccine.

