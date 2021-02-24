You Paid For It: St. Peters touts successes against COVID spread

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The You Paid For It team heads to St. Peters where officials are talking about some of their successes and frustrations in the fight against COVID-19.

Communications Director Lisa Bedian says St. Peters got an early start defending against the pandemic by talking to teams of staff members about mask-wearing, social distancing, and cleaning. They also made a push early on to dissuaded as many residents as possible to not come to city hall.

Bedian says 68 of the more than 950 city workers tested positive for COVID. She says that’s a relatively small percentage of the workforce. That’s about 7% at a time that St. Charles County had a 30% positivity rate.

Bedian says St. Peters has not had to lay off any workers. She says St. Peters made a big push to get vital information to citizens first about the COVID testing and now about the vaccines.

She admits to some frustration over the pace of the vaccinations that her city has no control over. For one thing, they put up two big message boards. One is in front of city hall and the other on Mexico Road. There are continuously changing messages and information.