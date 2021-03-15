You Paid For It: State tries to recover federal unemployment benefits

ST. LOUIS – Worried viewers call FOX 2’s You Paid For It team because of efforts by the state to recover overpaid federal unemployment benefits.

The money was intended to help people deal with the pandemic but the Missouri Labor Department paid out too much.

FOX 2 got calls from people owning from $2,500 to $14,000 in overpayments. One person from Jefferson County said it would be a severe hardship for the state to insist that they pay the money back because it’s already spent on survival.

Many state legislators agree with him.

A bipartisan measure making its way through the legislature would waive paying back the federal funds.

It’s already passed by a huge margin of 157-3 in the Missouri House and now goes to the Senate.

Governor Parson had said that he opposed giving people a break on repaying the money.

The governor’s stance may have softened. He may go alone with the legislative effort to forgive repayment of the federal dollars. The state overpayment would still need to be paid back.