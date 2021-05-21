You Paid For It: Storm sewer near Spanish Lake creates flooding nightmare for residents

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Residents in a north St. Louis County neighborhood near Spanish Lake have been putting up with an awful problem for years. It’s a stormwater sewer that causes an immense amount of flooding.

When it rains, the water cascades downhill to the yards and homes of residents. There’s an inlet, but the pipe connected to it ends in the dirt about 50 feet away.

The storm sewer was put there decades ago by St. Louis County, but the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has taken it over and is in charge of operations and maintenance.

MSD says there are plans to fix the problem but there’s no money to fund it. They say they floated a tax measure to voters before but it failed.

In the meantime, residents are stuck with very few options to solve what’s become a watery mess every time it rains.