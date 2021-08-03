You Paid For It: Street project in East St. Louis took over a year to complete

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The street project in East St. Louis at 22nd and State Streets turned into a nightmare for residents.

What should have taken months became more than a year. At times during the stalled project, residents were left with unfinished driveways that made it hard to even leave their homes.

One couple in their 90’s were among those stuck. Their daughter called Fox 2’s Elliott Davis to shine a spotlight on their plight. Mayor Robert Eastern says part of the problem was with contractors and subcontractors.

But he does admit the city had some financial issues along the way. Apparently, the city ran out of money in one funding source and had to switch to another.

Mayor Eastern says all that took time. He told Davis that he understands why residents are so upset saying that he is upset too.

Since that interview with Davis, the project has finally been finished. Both the mayor and residents admit it took long enough.

The project cost around $250,000.